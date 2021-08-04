Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.390-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.98 billion-$3.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.97 billion.Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.580-$1.620 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Barclays initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.48.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

BSX traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.54. 7,706,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,187,336. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The firm has a market cap of $64.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.26.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $3,330,197.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,106,950.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,409.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,077.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 516,674 shares of company stock valued at $22,506,635 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.