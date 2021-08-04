Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.390-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.98 billion-$3.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.97 billion.Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.580-$1.620 EPS.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Barclays initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.48.
BSX traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.54. 7,706,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,187,336. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The firm has a market cap of $64.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.26.
In other news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $3,330,197.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,106,950.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,409.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,077.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 516,674 shares of company stock valued at $22,506,635 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.