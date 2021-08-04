Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Sells $84,914.32 in Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $84,914.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

EPAY traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,692. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -142.14 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.04. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPAY. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the second quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

