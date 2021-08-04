Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Short Interest Up 22.6% in July

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the June 30th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 80.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BOUYF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Bouygues from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.20 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.20.

Shares of BOUYF stock opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.24. Bouygues has a fifty-two week low of $33.96 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.77.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. Bouygues had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 8.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bouygues will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier and colas.

