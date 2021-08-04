BP Midstream Partners (BPMP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.84 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 66.77% and a net margin of 132.00%. On average, analysts expect BP Midstream Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BPMP opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.27. BP Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 15.97 and a quick ratio of 15.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.41%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.10%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BPMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

