BP (NYSE:BP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

BP (NYSE:BP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BP had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $36.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.98) EPS. BP’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:BP traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,315,549. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $84.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94. BP has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, July 19th. HSBC set a $23.76 target price on shares of BP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BP stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 304,469 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. Institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

