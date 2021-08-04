BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Short Interest Update

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the June 30th total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

BrainsWay stock opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14. BrainsWay has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $11.77.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 19.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BrainsWay will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on BrainsWay in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on BrainsWay in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in BrainsWay by 45.2% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,602,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,468,000 after purchasing an additional 498,707 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the first quarter valued at $9,163,000. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 131.4% during the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 978,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,838,000 after acquiring an additional 555,779 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the first quarter valued at $7,621,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 135.1% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 756,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after acquiring an additional 435,000 shares during the period. 44.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.