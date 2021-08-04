BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrainsWay Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company. It is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. BrainsWay Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “

Get BrainsWay alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BWAY. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Friday, May 21st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14. BrainsWay has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $141.47 million, a P/E ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 1.27.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 19.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BrainsWay will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in BrainsWay during the first quarter valued at about $1,613,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BrainsWay during the first quarter valued at about $1,806,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BrainsWay during the first quarter valued at about $9,163,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in BrainsWay by 135.1% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 756,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after acquiring an additional 435,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BrainsWay by 377.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 79,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrainsWay (BWAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.