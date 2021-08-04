BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Stock Price Down 2.3%

BrandShield Systems Plc (LON:BRSD)’s stock price was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.10 ($0.22). Approximately 40,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 565,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.23).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of BrandShield Systems in a research note on Tuesday.

Get BrandShield Systems alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 18.18. The company has a market cap of £21.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36.

BrandShield Systems Plc provides digital brand protection and online threat hunting services. Its software solutions protect customers from phishing, executive impersonation, counterfeiting, social media fraud, and trademark infringement, as well as cover PPC ad protection and affiliate monitoring. The company's solutions cover Websites, online marketplaces, social media platforms, mobile applications, and paid ads.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for BrandShield Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrandShield Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.