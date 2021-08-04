Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 223,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,518 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $9,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BHF. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $42.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.55. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHF. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

