Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will post $1.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.57. Brinker International reported earnings of ($0.88) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 293.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $6.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brinker International.

EAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

EAT stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.53. 16,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,550. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 103.11, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.79. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $78.33.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,715.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $97,060.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,189.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,892,996 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $619,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,818,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,876,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Brinker International by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Brinker International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

