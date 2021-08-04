Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Reduces Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 533,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics accounts for 1.7% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $93,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,288,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,759,000 after buying an additional 228,438 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,813,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $850,540,000 after purchasing an additional 83,912 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,883,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,263,000 after purchasing an additional 139,195 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,581,000 after buying an additional 77,376 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 460.0% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,947 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

VRSK stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.08. The stock had a trading volume of 28,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.08.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total transaction of $2,210,103.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,873,635.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Constantine Iordanou sold 3,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.99, for a total value of $610,713.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 269,349 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,777.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,689 shares of company stock worth $7,059,165. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

