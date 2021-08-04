Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 17,394 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 59.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,394 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 369.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IBM traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.82. The company had a trading volume of 122,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,702,696. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.91. The firm has a market cap of $127.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.63.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

