Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 3,761 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 494,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 3.3% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $180,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 20.8% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 14.5% in the first quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP increased its stake in Mastercard by 87.0% in the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,039,000. Finally, United Bank increased its stake in Mastercard by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $366.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,560. The stock has a market cap of $363.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.16.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total transaction of $30,822,372.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,665,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,020,945,576.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 639,446 shares of company stock valued at $244,134,099. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

