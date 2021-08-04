Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Trims Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned approximately 0.20% of TransDigm Group worth $72,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 557.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

NYSE TDG traded down $14.92 on Wednesday, reaching $617.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,790. The company has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.63. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $434.57 and a 12-month high of $688.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $654.08.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.14.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.99, for a total transaction of $6,439,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total transaction of $26,580,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,475,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,000 shares of company stock worth $61,275,340. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.