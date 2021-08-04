Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Increased by Bruderman Asset Management LLC

Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 3.6% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,848,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Broadcom by 4.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $4,773,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 13.0% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in Broadcom by 8.3% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 12,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 price target (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $487.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,962. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $472.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $320.39 and a one year high of $495.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

