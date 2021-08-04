Broadwind (BWEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect Broadwind to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $32.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 million. On average, analysts expect Broadwind to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Broadwind alerts:

NASDAQ BWEN opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. Broadwind has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $12.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on BWEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Broadwind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In other Broadwind news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 10,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $41,231.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,191.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total transaction of $82,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 403,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,586.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,912 shares of company stock valued at $230,687 over the last three months. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadwind stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) by 402.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Broadwind were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.