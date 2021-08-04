Brokerages Anticipate AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). AxoGen posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $31.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.65 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXGN shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

In other AxoGen news, insider Maria D. Martinez sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $50,016.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,297.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $38,777.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,839 shares in the company, valued at $818,413.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,028,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,352,000 after purchasing an additional 22,192 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,557,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,813,000 after acquiring an additional 418,278 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,465,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,682,000 after acquiring an additional 113,276 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,171,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,739,000 after acquiring an additional 9,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 311.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 613,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,434,000 after acquiring an additional 464,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXGN stock opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. AxoGen has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The firm has a market cap of $813.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.52.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

