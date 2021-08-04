Brokerages Anticipate Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Brokerages expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to post $1.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cerner’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.46 billion and the lowest is $1.45 billion. Cerner posted sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year sales of $5.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $5.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cerner.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CERN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $81.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Cerner has a 1-year low of $66.75 and a 1-year high of $84.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,198 shares of company stock valued at $7,993,759. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Cerner by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cerner (CERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.