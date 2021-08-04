Brokerages Anticipate Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Will Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Analysts predict that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will post $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.28. Chemung Financial reported earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.30. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 26.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $191,909.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,186.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 5,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $249,406.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,416.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,211 shares of company stock valued at $457,235. Insiders own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 84.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 159.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the first quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemung Financial stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,816. The stock has a market cap of $215.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Chemung Financial has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $47.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Chemung Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

