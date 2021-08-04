Brokerages Anticipate Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to post $0.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Meta Financial Group posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 25.19%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CASH shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the first quarter worth $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 68.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CASH stock traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $48.08. 112,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,670. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Meta Financial Group has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $54.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

