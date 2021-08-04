Brokerages Anticipate New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $175.02 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) will report $175.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $174.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $175.40 million. New Relic posted sales of $166.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year sales of $710.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $709.70 million to $710.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $797.33 million, with estimates ranging from $787.60 million to $807.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for New Relic.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 39.09%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEWR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on New Relic from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on New Relic from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Relic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.78.

NYSE:NEWR traded up $8.07 on Friday, hitting $76.39. The stock had a trading volume of 16,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,248. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 0.83. New Relic has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $81.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $1,872,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Staples sold 3,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $208,835.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,513.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,192 shares of company stock worth $2,524,566. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in New Relic by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in New Relic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in New Relic by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Relic (NEWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.