Brokerages Anticipate Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) to Post $0.56 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) will report $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rexnord’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Rexnord reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $568.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.91 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on RXN. TheStreet cut Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Rexnord from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

In other Rexnord news, insider Craig Wehr sold 2,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $109,405.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,275.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 763 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $38,256.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,392 shares of company stock valued at $14,548,132 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RXN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Rexnord by 26.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 223.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Rexnord by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RXN opened at $57.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.14. Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

