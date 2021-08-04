Brokerages Anticipate The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.49 Billion

Analysts expect The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to post $19.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Boeing’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.94 billion. The Boeing reported sales of $14.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full-year sales of $76.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.91 billion to $80.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $92.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $90.47 billion to $94.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Boeing.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23.

Several analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.15.

Shares of BA stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.63. The stock had a trading volume of 9,451,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,197,034. The Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $132.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.47.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 1,479.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,879 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 286.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,820 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,738,000 after acquiring an additional 30,248 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in The Boeing by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,595 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

