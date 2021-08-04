Brokerages Anticipate The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $418.71 Million

Brokerages predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will announce $418.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $403.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $445.42 million. The Children’s Place posted sales of $368.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The firm had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.15 million. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.96) EPS.

PLCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Children’s Place currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.27.

PLCE opened at $87.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.34. The Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $103.33.

In other The Children’s Place news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 5,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $552,336.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $684,591.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $3,233,529. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 241.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 11.5% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 0.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 266,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

About The Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

