Brokerages Anticipate The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.94 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to announce $10.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.05 billion to $11.55 billion. The TJX Companies posted sales of $6.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will report full year sales of $45.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $42.66 billion to $47.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $48.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.27 billion to $51.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The TJX Companies.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.26.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $68.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $74.65. The stock has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 19.0% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 972.2% during the second quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 140,654 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 127,536 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 13.1% during the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,698 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 6.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 112,790 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 251,984 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

