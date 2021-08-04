Brokerages Expect Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Affimed posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Affimed had a negative net margin of 88.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.87%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Affimed during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Affimed during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Affimed by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 288,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Affimed by 323.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,653,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Affimed by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 770,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 253,640 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AFMD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.86. The company had a trading volume of 749,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.66. Affimed has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The company has a market cap of $674.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 2.68.

Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

