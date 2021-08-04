Brokerages Expect Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $247.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) to report sales of $247.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $248.20 million and the lowest is $245.01 million. Bio-Techne reported sales of $175.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full year sales of $919.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $917.02 million to $920.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.91.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total value of $351,163.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 7,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.15, for a total transaction of $3,360,091.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,577 shares of company stock worth $18,451,038 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 4.0% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 12.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.2% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TECH traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $484.21. 9,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,572. Bio-Techne has a 52 week low of $228.66 and a 52 week high of $488.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $447.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

