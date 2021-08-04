Brokerages Expect Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) will announce $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civeo’s earnings. Civeo posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civeo will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Civeo.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.69. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.77%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVEO. TheStreet raised Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Civeo by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 3,244,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,672,000 after purchasing an additional 221,351 shares in the last quarter. Mad River Investors increased its position in shares of Civeo by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 378,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 18,503 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,764,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Civeo by 46,109.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 77,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVEO traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.01. 99 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,330. The stock has a market cap of $328.81 million, a PE ratio of -44.39 and a beta of 3.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Civeo has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

