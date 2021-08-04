Brokerages Expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $673.83 Million

Analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will report sales of $673.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $671.00 million and the highest is $679.60 million. F5 Networks reported sales of $614.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS.

FFIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $192.62 target price (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.10 price target (down previously from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.11.

In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,229 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total value of $252,436.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.62, for a total transaction of $349,860.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,134.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,507 shares of company stock worth $2,908,761 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,062,091,000 after purchasing an additional 357,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,777 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $240,331,000 after buying an additional 35,935 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 36.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,259 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $145,254,000 after buying an additional 185,964 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,891 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $143,717,000 after buying an additional 151,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,879,000. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Networks stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,115. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. F5 Networks has a 12 month low of $116.79 and a 12 month high of $216.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

