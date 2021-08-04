Brokerages Expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.86 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) will post $7.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Medtronic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.82 billion and the highest is $7.89 billion. Medtronic posted sales of $6.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year sales of $33.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.17 billion to $33.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $35.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.74 billion to $35.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Medtronic.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.48.

In other news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,188,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,857,346,000 after purchasing an additional 151,977 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Medtronic by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,593,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,431,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,524,680,000 after purchasing an additional 401,564 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,614 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Medtronic by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,019,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,834,000 after purchasing an additional 458,766 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $131.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.67 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $95.97 and a fifty-two week high of $132.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medtronic (MDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.