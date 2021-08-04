Brokerages Expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) will announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.16. PagSeguro Digital posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.30%. PagSeguro Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAGS shares. Itau BBA Securities upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bradesco Corretora started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 501,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,045,000 after purchasing an additional 74,554 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 14.1% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 69.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 12,179 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 17.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter worth $2,593,000. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAGS stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.22. The stock had a trading volume of 13,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,323. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $34.92 and a 12-month high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

