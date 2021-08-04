Brokerages Expect Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.55 Million

Brokerages expect Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) to post $2.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.00 million and the lowest is $2.10 million. Spero Therapeutics reported sales of $1.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full year sales of $15.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.40 million to $17.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $24.77 million, with estimates ranging from $16.70 million to $32.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.11% and a negative net margin of 498.66%. The company had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 million.

SPRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPRO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 18,357 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 8,424 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRO traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.90. 271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,447. Spero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $23.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.72. The stock has a market cap of $412.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.52.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

