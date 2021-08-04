Brokerages Expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yext’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.08). Yext also posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.58.

In related news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 7,524 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $112,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,147,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,219,295. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,338 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $32,241.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,495 shares in the company, valued at $599,796.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,301 in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Yext by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,315,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,335,000 after acquiring an additional 775,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yext by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,462,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,012,000 after purchasing an additional 341,623 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Yext by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,839,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,519,000 after purchasing an additional 244,090 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Yext by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,694,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,975,000 after purchasing an additional 368,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,492,000 after buying an additional 117,237 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.41. Yext has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $20.90.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

