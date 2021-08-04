Brokerages Set Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) PT at €49.11

Shares of Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €49.11 ($57.78).

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

ALO stock opened at €34.67 ($40.79) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €41.35. Alstom has a 52 week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 52 week high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

