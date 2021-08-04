Brokerages Set Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) PT at $254.94

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $254.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP opened at $259.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $141.82 and a 12-month high of $269.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.68.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

