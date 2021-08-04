Brokerages Set Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Price Target at $19.80

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FOLD shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.68. 3,519,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,192,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.05. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.63.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.76 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 95.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $295,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 905,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,922.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Dorsey Bleil acquired 28,605 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $250,007.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,310 shares in the company, valued at $439,709.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 33,105 shares of company stock valued at $292,188 and sold 76,899 shares valued at $764,839. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.