Brokerages Set Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Target Price at $34.50

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Certara news, insider Robert Aspbury sold 19,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $533,976.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 375,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,693.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig R. Rayner sold 108,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $2,800,436.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 416,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,719,810.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,613,576 shares of company stock valued at $198,081,477 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Certara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Certara by 1,297.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Certara stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.71. The company had a trading volume of 15,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,518. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Certara has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $41.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.88.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. Certara’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Certara will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

