Brokerages Set Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target at $154.78

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.78.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $166.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.80. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $166.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,033. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15,337.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,321,000 after acquiring an additional 67,209 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after acquiring an additional 13,622 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

