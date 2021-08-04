Brokerages Set Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Target Price at $46.45

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.45.

NPIFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Northland Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Northland Power from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NPIFF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.70. 1,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,038. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of $26.16 and a fifty-two week high of $41.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.12.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

