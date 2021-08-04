Brokerages Set Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) Price Target at €72.83

Shares of Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €72.83 ($85.69).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Scout24 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) price target on Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

ETR G24 opened at €71.90 ($84.59) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.07. Scout24 has a twelve month low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a twelve month high of €79.80 ($93.88). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €69.27. The company has a quick ratio of 12.98, a current ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

