Brokerages Set Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) PT at $50.75

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.75.

SNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,253,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 32,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 20,283 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 56,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 9.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SNN traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $38.77. 455,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,161. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.72. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of $34.29 and a twelve month high of $46.10.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

