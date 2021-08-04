Brokerages Set Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Target Price at $197.67

Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $197.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $871,720.08. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.04, for a total value of $2,490,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter worth $2,656,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 16.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 9.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter worth $1,049,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 340,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,288,000 after buying an additional 31,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $223.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on has a 1-year low of $138.94 and a 1-year high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

