Brokerages Set Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) PT at $224.56

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $224.56.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other Teladoc Health news, COO David William Sides sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.38, for a total transaction of $527,979.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $579,597.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,609,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,788 shares of company stock valued at $4,286,615 over the last 90 days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $151.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.02. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $129.74 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

