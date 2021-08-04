Brokerages Set Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) PT at GBX 3,660

Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,660 ($47.82).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,010 ($52.39) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Whitbread stock opened at GBX 3,090 ($40.37) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32. Whitbread has a 52-week low of GBX 1,997 ($26.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,147.10. The company has a market cap of £6.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39.

In other Whitbread news, insider David Atkins purchased 1,000 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,239 ($42.32) per share, with a total value of £32,390 ($42,317.74). Also, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 4,046 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,245 ($42.40), for a total transaction of £131,292.70 ($171,534.75). In the last three months, insiders purchased 7,745 shares of company stock valued at $24,232,775.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

