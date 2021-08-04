Brokers Issue Forecasts for Amazon.com, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the e-commerce giant will earn $55.39 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $55.49. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $4,000.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q4 2021 earnings at $13.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $16.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $66.21 EPS.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,143.89.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,366.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,463.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 47.4% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,500,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.2% in the second quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 162 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 9,436 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,461,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,060 shares of company stock worth $68,733,589. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

