Brokers Issue Forecasts for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.44. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.07.

FBHS opened at $100.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $77.19 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,701,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,057,000 after purchasing an additional 892,470 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,110,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,084,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,875,000 after purchasing an additional 456,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,825,000 after purchasing an additional 271,453 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total transaction of $1,504,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.