Brokers Issue Forecasts for HUTCHMED (China) Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of HUTCHMED in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.75) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.79). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HUTCHMED in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HCM opened at $42.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -47.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.73. HUTCHMED has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $43.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in HUTCHMED by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 17.6% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 58.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of HUTCHMED in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

