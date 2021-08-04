Brokers Offer Predictions for OneMain Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OneMain in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.64 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.60. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.22 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.45.

OneMain stock opened at $60.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.03. OneMain has a 1 year low of $28.16 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.64.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 128,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

