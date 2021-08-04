Brokers Set Expectations for Avient Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avient in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avient’s FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Get Avient alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avient has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $48.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.02. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Avient had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in Avient by 0.5% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Avient by 1.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Avient by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avient by 82.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avient by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.13%.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.