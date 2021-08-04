Brokers Set Expectations for Generac Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Generac in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.46. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Generac’s FY2022 earnings at $11.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GNRC. Citigroup started coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.13.

GNRC opened at $402.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $394.26. Generac has a 12-month low of $161.10 and a 12-month high of $457.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Generac by 4.5% during the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Generac by 78.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,659,000 after purchasing an additional 31,828 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth $4,202,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Generac by 1,002.7% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 1.7% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 20,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,359,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,093 shares of company stock valued at $10,529,840 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

